Gardaí seize Range Rover and passports in Dublin as part of investigation into alleged incidents of fraud

A Range Rover, a number of passports, bank cards in the names of suspected money mules and other high-value items have been seized from a house in Dublin.

The search of the residence in West Tallaght is part of a larger investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) into fraud and money laundering across multiple jurisdictions including Norway, Germany, the USA, Hawaii and Ireland.

A man in his early 20s was arrested for an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said: “This male was identified as being a suspected money mule herder recruiting money mules and managing their bank accounts.”

It is suspected the “high valued Range Rover” was purchased with the proceeds of crime.

Gardaí seized the car along with a number of passports, bank cards in family names and in the names of suspected money mules, bank account details, details of registered companies and businesses as well as cash in euros and dollars.

A cash counting machine, 30 mobile phones, a desktop computer and a laptop were also uncovered.

It is alleged up to 50 different money mules have laundered over €196,000 through his bank accounts in Ireland, Germany and Belgium.

“This money came from victims of mainly smishing frauds in Ireland, was initially laundered through these 50 money mule accounts and then forwarded by the money mules to the suspects’ three bank accounts,” a garda spokesperson said.

A man in his 50s was also arrested during the course of the search for immigration offences and was later refused leave to land, they added.

He is being detained pending his removal from this jurisdiction.

Investigations are ongoing.

