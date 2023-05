Gardaí seized the firearm following searches in the Crumlin Road area of Dublin on Thursday. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Gardaí have seized a firearm following a search operation in Dublin.

During the operation, which took place in the Crumlin Road area of Dublin yesterday, a loaded handgun was located at the scene.

The firearm will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.