Gardaí seize HQ of 'Mr Flashy' gang in Dublin after a string of feud attacks

A local authority working with gardaí have seized the headquarters of the Mr Flashy drug dealing organisation in west Dublin.

Upon raiding the property in Finglas this morning, gardaí recovered two firearms, over €47,000 in cash and a significant amount of ammunition.

This is understood to be a major blow to the mob who have been involved in an out of control feud with a rival faction.

Upon entering the property, officials noted that it had been divided into three separate dwellings.

The property has since been boarded up by officials.

It comes after two weeks of mayhem in the northwest Dublin suburb after the theft of a designer watch sparked a series of tit for tat attacks.

A dispute broke out between the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang and a rival faction after thugs assaulted a close associate of the gangster and stole the high-end watch from him on a Dublin Bus.

After much taunting on social media between the two factions, at around 10pm on Sunday of last week, the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang targeted an innocent teenage boy who has links to the gang who were blamed for the bus incident.

In a statement gardaí said: “Two suspected firearms, ammunition, and cash to the value of over €47,000 were seized during a number of searches conducted by gardaí in the Finglas area on Thursday, 10 February, following a number of serious incidents related to ongoing criminal activity in the vicinity in recent weeks.

“The search operations, which targeted nine addresses in the Finglas area that were suspected of being utilised by organised crime groups, were conducted by the Emergency Response Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, the Blanchardstown District Detective Unit, as well as the Task Force and Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

“Two firearms (subject to analysis), 300 rounds of suspected ammunitions and over €47,000 in cash were seized during the course of these searches. Investigations into these seized items and the criminal activities of this west Dublin based crime group are continuing from the Incident Room at Finglas Garda Station.

“A number of these addresses have been taken possession of and boarded up by Dublin City Council at the conclusion of these searches.

“Investigations are ongoing in relation to these criminal activities.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to maintain a high visibility and community Garda patrols in the area to support the local community.”

Meanwhile, a garda investigation is also underway after a man was abducted in broad daylight in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The 22-year-old victim was forced into a car in the Finglas area by a group of men who were armed with a hammer.

Footage of the incident shared on social media shows the group dragging the man into a people carrier on the Finglas Road before the vehicle speeds off.

Gardaí were alerted and an operation was immediately launched to locate the victim and the suspects.