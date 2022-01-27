| 9.6°C Dublin

Gardaí seize helicopter after stopping truck in Co Limerick

David Raleigh

Gardaí seized this helicopter as it was being transported through a village in Co Limerick.

Photographs of the red and white two-seater helicopter sitting on a recovery truck, outside Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick City, were later shared on social media.

The helicopter was being ferried on the back of a transporter truck as it travelled through Caherconlish, Co Limerick, last Tuesday.

Gardaí stopped the transporter truck driver on High Street, in the village, situated about 15km from Limerick City, and subsequently seized the helicopter, transporter truck, as well as a motorcycle, a 4x4 vehicle, and a trailer.

The driver was taken to a Garda station in Limerick City for the purposes of a search and later released.

The helicopter and other vehicles that were seized by gardaí were also released by gardaí.

When asked about the seizure of the helicopter, a Garda spokesman replied: “Gardaí stopped a male in his 40s, who was driving a transporter truck in Caherconlish, Co. Limerick on the 25th January 2022.

"The man was brought to Mayorstone Garda Station to be searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and the vehicle was seized.”

“The man and the vehicles were released following a search.”

The spokesman said the man was not arrested.

“I can advise that the man was not arrested. Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 is a power of detention for the purpose of search and it is not an arrested.

"The man and the vehicles were searched. Nothing was discovered. All vehicles/property was returned to the owner.”

