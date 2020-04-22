Gardai seize handgun after Limerick search

Gardaí have seized a suspected handgun in Co Limerick today as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road, Henry Street, Newcastle West and Mayorstone Garda Station carried out a number of searches of properties and public ground in the Patrickswell and Cappagh areas of Co Limerick.

During the searches, gardai seized a suspected handgun, pepper spray, more than 2,000 cash in euro and sterling, jewellery, mobile phones, documentation and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected firearm will be sent for ballistic analysis.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

