Gardai seize half a million euro worth of drugs in house raid
Cocaine, cannabis and heroin found
Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €500k and arrested two people during an operation in Dublin.
A house was searched in Drimnagh late on Friday night, in an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Special Crime Task Force.
The operation was aimed at targeting the activities of a Drimnagh-based organised crime gang, according to gardaí.
During the search gardaí discovered quantities of heroin, cannabis herb and resisn, as well as cocaine.
The total street value is estimated at €500,000, pending analysis.
A 37-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were arrested during the operation. Both were detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be detained for up to seven days.
Online Editors