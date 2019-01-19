Gardai seize half a million euro worth of drugs in house raid

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €500k and arrested two people during an operation in Dublin.

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €500k and arrested two people during an operation in Dublin.

A house was searched in Drimnagh late on Friday night, in an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Special Crime Task Force.

The operation was aimed at targeting the activities of a Drimnagh-based organised crime gang, according to gardaí.

During the search gardaí discovered quantities of heroin, cannabis herb and resisn, as well as cocaine.

The total street value is estimated at €500,000, pending analysis.

A 37-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were arrested during the operation. Both were detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. They can be detained for up to seven days.

Online Editors