Gardai seize firearm during search in Co Limerick

Gardai have seized a handgun from a male (20s) after carrying out a search in Co Limerick.

Gardaí were alerted to reports of a male in possession of a firearm in the John Carew Park area of Southill, Co Limerick, on at approximately 11:30am yesterday.

Gardaí attended the scene and carried out a search of the man and a handgun, believed to be an imitation firearm, was discovered and seized.

He was arrested and taken to Roxboro Road Garda Station.

The man has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before a sitting of Limerick City District Court later today.

The firearm has been sent to the Ballistics Section for analysis.

Online Editors