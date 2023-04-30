Gardai seize dog that savaged boy (4) six months after terrifying attack

Parker Kenny was hospitalised following the incident on Monasterboice Road in Crumlin last October

A vicious American Bully dog who carried out a savage attack on a four-year-old boy dragging him around the street like a rag doll has finally been seized six months after the attack.

It reported last week how Parker Kenny was hospitalised following the terrifying attack on Monasterboice Road in Crumlin last October but the dog had not been seized as the owners said they didn’t have it anymore and didn’t know where it was.

Parker’s grandmother Adele told how the dog was gone from the house where it lived after the attack, but she believed it was back in the house in recent weeks after barking could be heard coming from inside and Adele spotted the owners going in with dog food.

Adele said the Sunday World yesterday that the dog was finally seized on Friday after gardaí called up the house and then chased it through back gardens of adjoining properties.

“There must have been about 10 gardaí there trying to get in at it. He must have got over the back wall [after gardaí called to the house on Monasterboice Road] because there was a lot of commotion on Kildare Road [which runs parallel to Monasterboice Road]. ”

She said she was relieved the dog has finally been caught.

“My mind is more at ease knowing he isn’t there to hurt any more kids. If it got out there’s kids playing on that road. There’s three of my grandkids and my nieces and nephews playing on that road.”

Adele said she was glad she was able to tell Parker that the dog was no longer in the area.

“I said you know the police have that doggy now, that doggy won’t be coming back. It’s just about getting him used to other dogs now. When they’re big dogs he panics now.... It’s about trying to get him to learn that not all dogs are like that.”

Adele told last week how Parker was hospitalised following the attack on October 10 last year.

“Parker was out on his pushbike and my partner went out to call him in for his dinner and he heard him screaming. When he looked up the road, he saw the dog was hanging out of the child’s shoulder. He called for me. He screamed ‘Adele, the dog has him’. The dog was dragging him all over the street.”

Parker was

rushed to hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries. He had bite and scratch marks over his shoulder, arm and back.

“In the hospital, the doctors said that he needed surgery because of one of the puncture holes on his arm. .”

Gardaí sought to seize the dog in the aftermath of the attack but the owners said it wasn’t there anymore and they didn’t know where it was. However, in recent weeks it became apparent it was back at the house.