Gardai seize cash and drugs worth €60k in Dublin raid

Gardaí have seized cocaine, what is thought to be heroin and cash during an operation in the Meath Street and Coombe areas of Dublin.

A premises was searched on Monday morning and the drugs seized have a combined estimated street value of €60,000.

Cash totalling €10,000 was also recovered along with drug paraphernalia, fraudulent passports and other documentation of interest.

Two males were arrested in connection with this investigation and were detained.

They have since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

