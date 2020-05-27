Gardai seize €700k cash and arrest three men following searches in Dublin and Meath

Gardai have seized €700k cash and arrested three males following a number of searches in Co Dublin and Co Meath.

Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) seized a sum of cash believed to be around €400,000 after officers searched a vehicle they intercepted on Collins Avenue, Dublin 9, at approximately 6pm on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 53 and 29 years, were arrested on suspicion of having committed organised crime related offences and are currently detained at Raheny and Clontarf Garda Stations under organised crime related legislation.

Another seizure of cash, believed to be in the region of €300,000, was found when additional searches were conducted at premises in Co Dublin and Meath with assistance provided by the Garda Dog Unit.

A quantity of what is believed to be controlled drugs, including cocaine and MDMA tablets, with an estimated street value of €30,000 was also seized.

A male, aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences and is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station under to drug trafficking related legislation.

Assistant Commissioner John O Driscoll said: "An Garda Síochána’s activities undertaken through Special Crime Operations (SCO) with an aim of dismantling particular organised crime organisations (OCG's) continues.

"The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) of cash, believed to be associated with organised crime, to an estimated value of €700,000, bringing to over €2 million the amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is an important achievement designed to impact significantly on particular OCGs”.

Online Editors