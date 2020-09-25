Gardaí seize €600,000 stuffed into suitcase in raids on Vietnamese gang

Gardaí have arrested six people and seized €135,000 in cash during a series of raids across two counties targeting a Vietnamese crime gang.

A number of Polish nationals are also in custody following the major operation in which €600,000 worth of cannabis was found stuffed into a suitcase.

The arrests were part of an ongoing operation by gardaí in Pearse Street targeting drug dealing in the city centre.

Yesterday afternoon gardaí observed a drugs handover before later intercepting a car in Rathnew, Co Wicklow, at around 3pm.

After a search of the car gardaí recovered €600,000 worth of cannabis stuffed into a suitcase.

A 42-year-old Polish man was detained at the scene and is currently being held at Pearse Street Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation.

A short time later a van was intercepted on the Walkinstown Road in Dublin which led to €85,000 worth of cash being recovered.

Gardaí arrested the 46-year-old Polish driver of the van and he is currently being questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A third follow-up search was carried out of a property in the Kilmainham area which led to a small quantity of cannabis and €45,000 in cash being seized.

A woman and three men, who are understood to be Vietnamese nationals and were in the apartment at the time, were arrested.

They were brought to Pearse Street and Kevin Street garda stations in the capital.

Sources said it is being investigated if the drugs are linked to a Vietnamese crime gang operating growhouses around Dublin.

Those arrested are not known to gardaí and are suspected of being used as ‘gillies’ by the crime gang.

A Garda spokesman said investigations in relation to the incident are ongoing.

