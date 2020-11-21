Gardaí seize €5 million worth of ecstasy and MDMA in major Dubin haul

Gardaí have seized approximately €5 million worth of suspected ecstasy and MDMA following a search carried out at a premises in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Friday.

As a result of information received by Gardaí yesterday afternoon, a search warrant was obtained and executed for the premises and a search was conducted by Tallaght Gardaí and Gardaí from the Tallaght District Drugs Unit.

During the course of this search, Gardaí located two large plastic barrels which contained 76.9kg of suspected ecstasy tablets packed in bags and 8.27kg of suspected MDMA in blocks.

The total drugs seized is believed to be €5 million.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and no arrests have been made at this time.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis and investigations are ongoing.

