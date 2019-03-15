Gardai seize 45 vehicles and €43k in operation against drug gang

Gardai have seized 45 vehicles and €43,000 as part of an organised operation against a drug gang allegedly laundering money through a motoring outfit in Limerick.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), the Garda Technical Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit accessed and searched eight premises in the operation targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang based in the Limerick city and county areas.

The searches were conducted in Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin.

Two residential premises, two business premises and four professional premises (Solicitors, Accountant, and a Finance Company) were searched.

During the operation £1,000 cash and a Rolex watch were also seized.

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are currently being examined by Bureau Officers.

The CAB investigation centres on an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick City and County areas, and who suspected of being involved in laundering the proceeds of their criminal conduct through a car sales outlet in Limerick City.

A bank account held by one car sales business was restrained by a court order, pursuant to Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010

No arrests were made.

Today’s search operation is a significant development in the CAB investigation and will be seen as a major upset to organised criminal activity in the Limerick City and County areas.

