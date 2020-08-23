Gardai seize 32 suspected stolen dogs worth over €120,000

Gardai have seized 32 dogs that are suspected to be stolen following searches in Co Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say they conducted the searches, with the assistance of two dog wardens, after receiving a call reporting unusual activity in the area.

Expand Close Photo: An Garda Siochana / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: An Garda Siochana

A total of 32 dogs were seized from a property in Stockhole, Cloghran, Swords, consisting of three Chihuahuas, four Pugs, one Jack Russell and 24 Dachshunds.

The dog wardens told gardai that the estimated monetary value of all the dogs would be in excess of €120,000.

Expand Close Photo: An Garda Siochana / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: An Garda Siochana

All the dogs were removed to Ashtown Pound where they are currently being cared for and the owners of the dogs are due to be verified via their microchips where further enquiries will be carried out.

Online Editors