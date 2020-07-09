Gardai seize €20,000 of cannabis in Wicklow grow house

Gardaí in Wicklow have seized €20,000 worth of cannabis plants and arrested a woman following a surveillance operation on a house in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Gardaí attached to the Bray District Drug unit and assisted by the District Detective unit obtained warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Acts, and a search of the house was carried out yesterday afternoon.

A grow house was located in the attic of the house and a number of cannabis plants were seized, at various stages of maturity.

The seizure, subject to analysis, has an estimated street value of €20,000.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Bray Garda Station.

She has since been released from custody without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors