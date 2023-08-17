Gardaí seize €20,000 in cash along with cannabis and cocaine valued at €21,000

A major drug dealer in the west of the country has been arrested following a garda raid involving over 60 armed and uniformed personnel.

Gardaí seized cash, drugs, weapons, a car and a Rolex watch during the operation in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, today.

Nine people- seven men and two women- were also arrested for a range of offences including drugs, assault and drug related intimidation.

One of those in custody is suspected of having a significant involvement in the drug trade in the west of Ireland.

The man, understood to be aged in his late 30s, is based in Galway and gardaí believe he has also forged links with dangerous crime figures in Co Limerick.

One source told Independent.ie: "He is suspected of orchestrating drug deals and the associated intimidation and is well known to gardaí tackling drug dealing in the county.

"The people in custody are both criminal associates and people he is connected with through marriage.

"There will be a lot of people relieved to see that action is finally being taken against this individual whose gang have been linked to a number of attacks on home and assaults recently," the source added.

The crime figure also now faces being targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau after gardaí discovered a significant amount of assets believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing.

One of the women in custody is the man's partner while a close associate of the criminal was also arrested, and a Rolex seized in his house.

The major garda operation began at 7am this morning and involved members of the armed Regional Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit as well as uniformed personnel and detectives from the Galway Division.

In total five residential homes in Ballinasloe were searched along with a yard and horse stables.

The searches were carried out under Operation Clean Streets which targets the distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

Gardaí seized €20,000 in cash along with cannabis and cocaine valued at €21,000 as well as a drugs press machine and other drug paraphernalia.

Two of the men arrested are due to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea district court on Friday morning charged with a number of offences.

In a message on the Garda Facebook page a spokesman said: "Our message is clear. Crime will never pay."

Images posted by the organisation on social media also showed the drugs, weapons and cash seized.