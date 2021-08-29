| 16.3°C Dublin

Gardaí seize €1.3m of cannabis following discovery of Meath growhouse

Eoghan Moloney

Gardai seized cannabis worth €1.3m in the course of a search operation in Meath last night.

The search was carried out at a premises in Ashbourne at approximately 9pm.

A cannabis grow house was located on the property and approximately 1,100 cannabis plants were discovered during the operation.

No arrests have been made as of yet and Garda investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

