Gardaí seize €113k worth of suspected drugs, arrest youth

Gardaí have seized €113,200 worth of suspected drugs and arrested a youth following a search in Co. Westmeath yesterday.

At approximately 8:15pm last night, Gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Athlone.

During the course of the search €79,240 worth of heroin, €25,000 of cannabis, €6,700 of diazepam tablets and €2,310 of cocaine were seized.

All drugs will now be sent for further analysis.

A male youth was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act 1984 at Athlone Garda station.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations.

