Gardaí seeking public’s help in tracing missing Dublin boy (11)

Sam Windrum (11) is missing from his home in Drimnagh since Sunday, August 22. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí in Crumlin are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11-year-old Sam Windrum, who is missing from his home in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 since Sunday, August 22.

Sam is described as being five foot three inches in height with a slight build.

He has blonde hair and green eyes. When last seen, Sam was wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and Nike runners.

Sam is known to frequent the Dublin 8 area and Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



