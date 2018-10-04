Gardai seek public's help in tracing missing girl (14)

Gardai have asked the public for assistance in locating a teenage girl missing since Saturday.

Jade Costelloe (14) went missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Saturday, September 29.

Jade is described as being 5’ 3” in height, with blonde hair and of a small build. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors