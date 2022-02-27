| 7.6°C Dublin

Gardaí seek public’s help in tracing missing Dublin man

Anthony Kennedy (59) has been missing since last Monday. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Anthony Kennedy (59), missing from Dublin since last Monday.

Mr Kennedy has been missing from his home in Whitefriar Street, Dublin 8, since Monday, February 21.

Anthony is described as being 5’ 8” in height with a slim build. He has black/grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Anthony was wearing a black top and jacket, dark coloured jeans and dark coloured shoes.

Anyone with information on Anthony’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


