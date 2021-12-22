Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing girl (13)

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from Clondalkin in Dublin since Saturday.

Nikita Twomey was last seen around 5pm on Saturday when she left Clondalkin.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 3in tall, with red shoulder length hair, green eyes and has a slim build. When last seen she was wearing a black North Face jacket and black runners.

Gardaí said her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is known to frequent Dublin city centre and anyone with information is asked to contact the Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.