Gardai in Cork are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy missing since Wednesday.

Gardai seek public’s help in locating missing boy (13)

Julian Reed was last seen in Coachford, Co Cork on Wednesday, September 26.

He is described as being of slim build with green eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen Julian was wearing a grey tracksuit top, red/black runners and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station 026-20590 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

