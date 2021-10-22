| 8.3°C Dublin

Gardaí seek public’s assistance in locating missing Dublin girl (17)

Paul Hyland

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Chantelle Weldridge.

Chantelle was last seen in the Clondalkin area on Wednesday, 20th October.

Chantelle is described as being approximately 5’ 1” inches in height and of slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black and white shirt dress and black boots along with a black handbag and gold chain.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Chantelle is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

