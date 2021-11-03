Gardaí seek public help in finding girl (13) missing since Sunday in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking help with locating the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Dublin on Halloween night.

Nikita Twomey was last seen on Sunday evening around 5.00pm when she got on a bus from Clondalkin village to town.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height, with red shoulder length hair, green eyes and has a slim build.

When last seen she was wearing a salmon puffer jacket, black jumper, black tracksuit, black runners, a black hat and carrying a pink bag.

Gardaí and Nikita's family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.