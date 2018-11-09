Gardai seek information on whereabouts of missing teenage siblings

GARDAI have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of two missing teenage siblings.

Leanne Wilson (17) her brother Dean Wilson (14) have been missing from the Dublin 8 area since around 5pm on Tuesday (6th November).

Leanne is described as being 5' 2, with black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Leanne was wearing, dark grey leggings and a purple jacket.

Dean is described as 5' 4, slim build with short black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing dark navy tracksuit bottoms, green hoodie and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666-9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

