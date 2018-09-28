Gardai seek information on teenager (16) missing from Dublin

Gardai in Terenure are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ermir Dragjoshi who has been missing since Tuesday.

Ermir who is originally from Albania was last seen in Templeogue, Dublin 6w on the 25 September at approximately 10.15pm.

He is described as 6ft tall, slim build, black hair which is low cut and tight, brown eyes, pale complexion and may have light facial hair growth.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen Ermir or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

