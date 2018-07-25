Gardai in Tramore in Co Waterford are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Luke Cummins.

Gardai seek information on missing teenager in Co Waterford

The teenager has been missing since the evening of Thursday 19 July.

Luke is described as being approximately 5’ 6’’ tall and with short sandy coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620 or any Garda station.

