Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 48-year-old, Gerard (Ger) Garvey.

Gardai seek information on missing man in Co Clare

Gerard was last seen on the Carrigaholt Rd, Kilkee, Co Clare at approximately 2pm on Monday August 20.

He is described as being 5’10’’ with brown/grey hair and of stocky build.

When last seen he was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

Gerard’s family and an Garda Síochána have serious concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Gerard or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact the Garda Station on 065-9080550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

