Gardaí seek help tracing missing Galway man (66) and issue appeal over black car

Michael Harte. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 66-year-old Michael Harte.

Michael has been from Clonbur, Co Galway, since this Thursday, November 24.

Michael is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of slim build with short grey hair.

When last seen, Michael was wearing blue jeans, a blue jumper, a tan / khaki padded jacket and tan boots.

Michael is also understood to have access to a black Renault Megane with a 02 C registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

