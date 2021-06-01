Gardaí seek help tracing man in Limerick missing since Sunday

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of David Clarke, missing since Sunday.

Th 28-year-old Galway man was last spotted in the Castletroy area of Co Limerick on May 30.

He is described as 5fr 8in in height, of slight build with brown hair. It is understood that David may be in Dublin.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí locating David, is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.