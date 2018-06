Gardai have appealed for the public's help to find a man missing from his Dublin home for four days.

Gardai seek help to find man missing from Dublin home for four days

Marcin Zielinski, 28, was last seen at his home at North Summer Street in Dublin on Saturday, June 23.

Marcin is described as 5’7’, stocky with a receding hairline.

There are no details on what he might have been wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600.

Online Editors