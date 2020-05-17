Gardaí seek help of public to locate Kiera Mooney (14) who is missing from her Meath home

Kiera Mooney (14) who is missing from her Meath home

Gardaí are seeking the help of the public to locate Kiera Mooney (14), missing from her Co. Meath home.

Gardaí in Trim launched the appeal in an effort to find Kiera, who is missing from the Enfield area of Meath since Thursday.

She is described as being 5ft2, with long dark brown hair and of slim build with blue eyes.

It’s understood when she left her home she travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

