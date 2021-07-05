| 10.6°C Dublin

Gardaí seek help in tracing whereabouts of missing Cork man (48)

Robert was last in Cork on Friday evening. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Close

Robert was last in Cork on Friday evening. Photo: Gardaí.

Robert was last in Cork on Friday evening. Photo: Gardaí.

Robert was last in Cork on Friday evening. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 48-year-old man Robert Fitzpatrick.

Robert was last seen in Cork at approximately 10.15am on Friday, July 2.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers with red braces, a white shirt, sunglasses with only one lens and a red facemask.

Gardaí are concerned for Robert’s well being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Robert is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy