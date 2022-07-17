| 27.6°C Dublin

Gardai seek help in tracing whereabouts of James Reynolds (13) in Cork

Allison Bray

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing in Cork city.

James Reynolds of Grand Parade was last seen in the area last Friday.

He is described as 6’0” in height, of strong build with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms a grey jumper.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

