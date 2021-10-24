Samuel Doyle (23) was last seen in Monaghan town on Friday night. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Samuel Doyle.

Samuel was last seen on Dublin Street in Monaghan town, just before midnight on Friday, October 22.

He is described as being six feet in height, of slim build and with blue eyes and red hair. When last seen, Samuel was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and dark runners. He was also carrying a black leather bag over his shoulder

Gardaí and Samuel’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Monaghan 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.