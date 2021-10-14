Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Lisburn man Roy McKee (56) last seen in Dundalk

Roy McKee (56) is missing from Finaghy since Monday night and was last seen in the Dundalk area on Wednesday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 56-year-old who has been missing from his home in Northern Ireland since Monday.

Roy McKee (56) was last seen in the Dundalk area of Louth on Wednesday.

Mr McKee’s family and Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare. Roy went missing from Finaghy, Lisburn, near Belfast, on Monday night.

Roy is described as being 6’2” in height, of large build and with blue eyes and grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing jeans and a beige jumper.

Mr McKee’s daughter, Hannah, took to social media to plead for any information on her father’s whereabouts.

“Please message me if you have seen any sightings. Our dad is extremely unwell. We are now on day three and so worried,” Hannah said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.