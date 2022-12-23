Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Dublin woman (62)

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 62-year-old Siobhán Caffrey.

Siobhán was last seen in the Terenure area of Dublin 6 this morning, Friday, December 23.

Siobhán is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of slim build, with brown hair.

Gardaí and Siobhán’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Siobhán’s whereabouts are asked to contact Terrenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.