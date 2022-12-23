| 8.3°C Dublin

Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Dublin woman (62)

Siobhán Caffrey. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Close

Siobhán Caffrey. Photo: Gardaí.

Siobhán Caffrey. Photo: Gardaí.

Siobhán Caffrey. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 62-year-old Siobhán Caffrey.

Siobhán was last seen in the Terenure area of Dublin 6 this morning, Friday, December 23.

Siobhán is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of slim build, with brown hair.

Gardaí and Siobhán’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Siobhán’s whereabouts are asked to contact Terrenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy