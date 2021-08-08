Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Dublin man (78)

Gardaí in Clontarf are asking the public to contact them if they have any knowledge of John Barlow's whereabouts.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 78-year-old John Barlow.

John was last seen in Clontarf at 9:15pm last night, Saturday, August 7, 2021.

John is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of stocky build with short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing beige trousers, a black and cream jacket and tan shoes.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating John, is asked to contact Gardaí in Clontarf on 01 666 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



