Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Dublin man (19)

Stephen Murphy was last seen on Saturday at his home in Tallaght. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Stephen Murphy (19) who is missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin, since Saturday.

Mr Murphy was last seen at home on Saturday afternoon, June 19, and Gardaí and Stephen’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Stephen is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build, and short brown hair.

When last seen, Stephen was wearing a grey half-zip Under Armour hoodie and black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Stephen's whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.