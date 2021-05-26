Gardaí seek help in tracing four missing children from same family

Thomas and Helen Connors, who have been missing since May 6.

Helen, Margaret and Ann Connors, who have been missing since May 6.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of four children from the same family who have been missing from Dublin since May 6.

They are trying to establish the whereabouts of Thomas Connors (12), Ann Connors (10), Margaret Connors (7) and Helen Connors (2), who have been missing for nearly three weeks.

Gardaí have said the children may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom.

An Garda Síochána say they have ongoing concerns about the wellbeing of these four children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



