| 16°C Dublin

Gardaí seek help in tracing Clare woman (29) missing for nine days

Leanne Delaney (29) is missing from Shannon, Co Clare, since Tuesday, October 18. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Close

Leanne Delaney (29) is missing from Shannon, Co Clare, since Tuesday, October 18. Photo: Gardaí.

Leanne Delaney (29) is missing from Shannon, Co Clare, since Tuesday, October 18. Photo: Gardaí.

Leanne Delaney (29) is missing from Shannon, Co Clare, since Tuesday, October 18. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing 29-year-old Leanne Delaney who has been missing for nine days.

Leanne is missing from her home in Shannon, Co Clare, since Tuesday, October 18.

Gardaí and Leanne's family are concerned for her welfare.

Leanne is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height and of a medium build, with black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Leanne was wearing a blue tracksuit with a sparkling diamond pattern on the sleeves and white runners.

Anyone with information on Leanne's whereabouts are asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy