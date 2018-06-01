Gardai seek help in locating missing man (52)

He is described as being 5' 10'' in height, of stocky build with grey hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and black polo t-shirt.

Gardaí and Michael's family are concerned for him and are appealing to any persons who may have seen Michael or who can assist in locating him, to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 - 6667500, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.