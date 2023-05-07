Gardaí seek help in locating missing 14-year-old Dublin girl

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who is missing from her Dublin home.

Ava Dowdall, was last seen at her home in Glasnevin on Saturday.

She is described as being around 5ft 7in in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a purple jumper, black converse trainers and a black hairband.

Gardaí and Ava's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.