Gardaí seek help in finding teenager Edward Clarke (15) missing from Dublin

The 15-year-old is missing from Blanchardstown since Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Edward Clarke (15) who is missing from Blanchardstown in Dublin 15.

He is missing since Wednesday.

The teenager was last seen wearing a grey jumper and black shorts and is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height.

He is of slim build, with brown hair and green/blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Edward's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.