Gardai seek help in finding missing father-of-two

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing father-of-two.

Damian O'Raw (51) was last seen in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, on Sunday, June 30.

He is described as being 5'11", with brown/grey hair, and is of medium build with blue eyes.

When last seen Mr O'Raw was wearing a blue top, blue jeans, and white runners.

He is believed to be in possession of a 161 KE registered silver Volkswagen Passat.

“Damian’s family are desperate for information in this case,” a source close to the family said today.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.

