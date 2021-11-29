Gardaí seek help in finding missing boy (16) last seen in Limerick on Saturday

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance with locating the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy last seen in Limerick two days ago.

Shane Griffin was last seen in Limerick city at around 11.30pm on Saturday, November 27.

Shane is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a medium build, he has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Shane was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts are asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.