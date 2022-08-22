| 21.2°C Dublin

Gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing Dublin teen (14)

James Nelson has been missing since Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of-14-year old James Nelson.

James has been missing from the Dublin 8 area since Friday, August 19.

James is described as being six feet tall, of slim build, with brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Umbro t-shirt, black Umbro tracksuit and dark coloured runners.

Anyone with information on James whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

