Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing Dublin teen Callum Haverty (16)

Callum Haverty (16) was last seen in the Dublin 8 area on Friday afternoon. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing 16-year-old Dubliner Callum Haverty.

Callum went missing from the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 on Friday afternoon, June 3.

Callum is approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

It is not known what Callum was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.