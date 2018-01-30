Gardai searching for teenage girl (15) last seen five days ago

Roza Jakubowska from Castlecurragh Vale, Blanchardstown has been missing since 25th January 2018.

She is described as 160cm tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown medium length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.